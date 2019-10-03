Drive intensified against illegal vehicles: ETO

The Excise and Taxation department has intensified a drive against un-registered vehicles, seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department has intensified a drive against un-registered vehicles, seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers.

Excise and Taxation Officer Eng Asghar Khan told media on Thursday that drive against unregistered vehicles would continue and the department would not yield to any pressure from any quarter in this regard.

He said no compromise would be made on merit and transparency and added that relevant staff of the department was minutely observing vehicles plying in the area. He further added that strict action would be action against violators.He also appealed masses to cooperate with the department and get their vehicle registered voluntarily as their national duty.