UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive Intensified Against Illegal Vehicles: ETO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:47 PM

Drive intensified against illegal vehicles: ETO

The Excise and Taxation department has intensified a drive against un-registered vehicles, seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation department has intensified a drive against un-registered vehicles, seizing dozens of illegal vehicles and imposing fine on their drivers.

Excise and Taxation Officer Eng Asghar Khan told media on Thursday that drive against unregistered vehicles would continue and the department would not yield to any pressure from any quarter in this regard.

He said no compromise would be made on merit and transparency and added that relevant staff of the department was minutely observing vehicles plying in the area. He further added that strict action would be action against violators.He also appealed masses to cooperate with the department and get their vehicle registered voluntarily as their national duty.

Related Topics

Asghar Khan Fine Vehicles Vehicle Media From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

10 minutes ago

PIA to start flights operation for Malaysia from O ..

2 minutes ago

RPO hails police efforts in Chunian incident

2 minutes ago

Ramiz asks Pakistan to relook bowling options

2 minutes ago

Eight arrested for selling adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

27 new projects to be launched under CPEC this yea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.