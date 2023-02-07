Drive launched against adulterated milk

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration has launched a drive against adulterated and toxic milk across the district.

As part of the drive, Assistant Commissioner Amin Ullah Khan on Tuesday paid a visit to the bazaar and found that the containers of milk were unhygienic.

He imposed a fine on the violators and directed them to provide quality milk by complying with hygiene standards.

Meanwhile, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam Khan visited the station road and inspected the ongoing progress of work on the site.

He also inspected work on several segments and directed the contractor on site to accelerate the pace of work for facilitating the citizens by providing quality roads.

He said no compromise would be made on the quality of work and assured that the administration would take all possible measures to provide all basic necessities of life.