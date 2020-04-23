UrduPoint.com
Drive Launched Against Green Number Plates, Blue Revolving Lights

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:50 PM

Drive launched against green number plates, blue revolving lights

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Traffic police have launched a drive against green number plates and blue revolving lights at private vehicles.

All traffic staff have been directed to take strict action against violators without any discriminate.

CTO Sardar Asif said that installation of green number registration plates and blue revolving lights at private vehicles are against the traffic laws; hence, citizen should avoid violating the law.

