UrduPoint.com

Drive Launched Against Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Drive launched against smoke emitting vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :In a bid to control environmental pollution, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making all out efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and healthy, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Drivers and car owners were directed to ply their vehicles on the roads in a good condition, while strict action would be taken against the smoke emitting vehicles.

Moreover, CTP will also hold seminars, events and programmes to aware the public on the issue.

While, CTP has issued challan tickets to 204 smoke emitting vehicles and some vehicles were issued warning on the violation.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Car Traffic All

Recent Stories

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Im ..

Javed Latif booked over inciting people against Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid ..

Dubai Customs organizes 3rd DCCC meeting 2022 amid expectations of more economic ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Sup ..

TECNO soon to debut its Camon 19 Pro with 64MP Super Night Portrait and 0.98mm S ..

3 hours ago
 Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

4 hours ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

4 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.