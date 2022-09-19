Drive launched against smoke emitting vehicles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :In a bid to control environmental pollution, the City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign against smoke emitting vehicles on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO).

Education Wing of Traffic Police was making all out efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and healthy, said a press release issued here on Monday.

Drivers and car owners were directed to ply their vehicles on the roads in a good condition, while strict action would be taken against the smoke emitting vehicles.

Moreover, CTP will also hold seminars, events and programmes to aware the public on the issue.

While, CTP has issued challan tickets to 204 smoke emitting vehicles and some vehicles were issued warning on the violation.