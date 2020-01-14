UrduPoint.com
Drive Launched Against Substandard CNG Cylinder In Public Transport

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

The district administration has launched a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinder in public transport to ensure safety of passengers on roads

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinder in public transport to ensure safety of passengers on roads.

The drive has been launched in light of the provincial government directions, AAC Timergara-I Adnan Khan along with SDPO, and Motor Vehicle Examiner checked CNG tanks and kits in passenger van.

During operation around 50 vehicles were checked among which 12 were found with more than one tank. The concerned team took action against the violators as per law.

During the inspection total 60 transport vehicles were inspected and booked 20 violators.

All the drivers have been directed to install standard CNG Kits and tanks, and that only one CNG Tank was permissible on lower top portion of the vehicle with proper insulation.

The team also instructed drivers to obtain Fitness Certificate from Regional Transport Authority.

Drivers were further directed to fill CNG Tanks before or after the journey, so that the precious lives of passengers may be safeguarded.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed both the Assistant Commissioners to carry out inspection on daily bases.

