Drive launched against unapproved LPG cylinders in public vehicles

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Traffic police in collaboration with the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) launched a drive against unapproved LPG cylinders fitted in public transport.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Loone said on Friday that installation of LPG cylinders in public vehicles had been prohibited and action would be taken against violators.

He said joint teams comprising traffic wardens and staff of the RTA had been constituted whichwould take action against violators.