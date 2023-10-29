Drive launched against underage drivers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) City Traffic Police (CTP) has initiated a drive against underage drivers here on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan said underage drivers not only endanger their own lives but also those of other road users, the CTO said, adding that parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.

Khan issued orders to all circle and sector in-charges of Rawalpindi district to take strict action against underage drivers given the protection of precious lives.

He said that motorcycles should be impounded in police stations besides issuing challan tickets.

The CTO made it clear that leniency would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said that strict action would be taken against those officials who were found negligent in performing their duties.