Drive Launched Against Unregistered Vehicles In Charsadda

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Excise and Taxation Department Charsadda has launched crackdown against unregistered vehicles in the area.

Acting on directives of Excise and Taxation Officer Jan Dad Khan, a team was constituted and checked dozens of different types of vehicles at various places.

Several non-registered vehicles were fined during the ongoing drive. The excise and taxation officer Jan Dad Khan told media that purpose of the campaign was to bring unregistered vehicles into tax net and reduce crimes which were committed by using unregistered vehicles.

