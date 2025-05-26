Drive launched to beautify Faisalabad clock tower, bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The government has launched a comprehensive beautification and infrastructure uplift project for the iconic Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) and its surrounding eight bazaars for enhancing the aesthetics of Faisalabad.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Monday that the project was launched on special directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to restore the cultural and commercial heart of the textile capital of Pakistan.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir has formally initiated measures to transform the historic sites into state-of-the-art commercial and cultural zones.

In this connection, the DC also presided over a detailed planning session and reviewed proposals for infrastructural improvement and urban beautification under the government’s revitalization campaign.

All stakeholders including Director General of Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Assistant Commissioner City, Deputy Director Development, officials from the Municipal Corporation and representatives of other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The DC said that all eight bazaars encircling the historic Ghanta Ghar would be redeveloped with a unified aesthetic in addition to improving public amenities and enhancing green spaces. These steps are part of a broader vision by CM Maryam Nawaz to present Faisalabad as a greener, cleaner and more visually appealing urban center, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Nadeem Nasir said that the city center would receive a facelift and the similarly standard beautification plans would also be implemented across all Tehsils of the district to ensure holistic urban development.

He said that the CM desires to see Faisalabad bloom as a symbol of Punjab’s progress both in beauty and in spirit.

This project is expected to not only preserve historical legacy of Faisalabad but also boost economic activity by attracting tourism and enhancing commercial appeal of traditional marketplaces, he added.