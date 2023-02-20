Drive launched to educate road users about traffic laws

The City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi have launched a traffic awareness campaign to educate citizens and drivers of public service vehicles about lane/ line, zebra crossing, traffic rules and road safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP), Rawalpindi have launched a traffic awareness campaign to educate citizens and drivers of public service vehicles about lane/ line, zebra crossing, traffic rules and road safety.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Tamoor Khan, the Traffic Police Officers had been directed to make all-out efforts to regulate traffic load on city roads.

He said the motorists and the drivers of public service vehicles under the campaign, would be given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules and road safety, and the advantages of keeping to the correct lanes.

The motorists should follow traffic rules, he said adding, the campaign had been started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said CTP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline in the city and involving the community in eliminating traffic violations.

Education Wing of Traffic Police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.

The CTO said the traffic wardens had also been directed to take action in accordance with the law against traffic rules violators.