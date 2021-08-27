UrduPoint.com

Drive Launched To Enroll 800,000 Out Of School Children In KP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Drive launched to enroll 800,000 out of school children in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education on Friday launched a campaign to enroll 800,000 out of school children in the province this year.

A ceremony in this regard was held at Government Saheed Osama Higher Secondary School, City-2.Provincial education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest on the occasion.

He gave free textbooks and school bags to the newly enrolled children to launch a province-wide drive.

Shahram Khan has directed all district education officers to increase student enrolment in their respective zones.

He said that the provision of education to children was a shared responsibility and each individual of the society, especially the parents, should play a proactive role in this regard.

He said education was a key to national prosperity and progress, adding that the goal of sustainable development could be achieved by equipping every child with basic right to education.

He said that the government was taking solid steps for the promotion of education in the country, adding that introduction of a uniform education system was one of the major achievements of the government and it would put an end to status-based education.

Tarakai said that a hefty amount of Rs 3 billion had been allocated in the budget to provide furniture to all schools across the province.

He said that the E-transfer policy had been introduced to ensure transparency and merit in the transfer case of teachers, adding that under the policy a right teacher would have the right position.

He said that all arrangements had been made to start double-shift classes in the first phase at selected schools of KP which would help equip maximum children with quality education besides facilitating parents and students from far-flung areas.

He said that the KP government would provide 7000 Rehmatul Lil Alameen Scholarship to assist the students from all the public sector on merit.

He said that more teachers would be recruited as stopgap arrangements to meet their shortage.

Related Topics

Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Student Progress All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Billion

Recent Stories

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

US singer Paul Stanley tests positive for COVID-19

6 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 Septemb ..

PCB Chairman’s election scheduled for 13 September

11 minutes ago
 Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is sa ..

Situation on Pak-Afghan international border is safe: DG ISPR

16 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will ..

OPPO Reno6 Series To Launch in September – Will The Reno6 also be a technologi ..

27 minutes ago
 65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,128 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise ..

Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence to organise global conference on Emirati w ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.