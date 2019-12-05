UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive Launched To Sensitize Pedestrians For Overhead Bridge Usage

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 04:43 PM

Drive launched to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage

The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a campaign for sensitizing the masses about usage of pedestrian bridge to control accidents on the major avenues of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a campaign for sensitizing the masses about usage of pedestrian bridge to control accidents on the major avenues of Federal capital.

Under the campaign, the teams of ITP has been deputed its staff near every overhead bridge, set up at major arteries of the city, to distribute pamphlets, hand bills and other material for ensuring road safety of pedestrians as well as commuters, a senior official in Police told APP on Thursday.

The education teams would compile a daily performance report of the activity and would present it before the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) on same day to evaluate the progress on the work.

The SSP has urged the public to cooperate with the department and always use pedestrian bridges instead of crossing the roads on feet to save themselves from any misadventure.

Many people had become victim of such accidents for not using the bridges while going on other side of the road, ultimately putting the lives of others and themselves at risk, he added.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Progress Same From

Recent Stories

UAE provides food aid to 3,600 families in Hodeida ..

15 minutes ago

Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on ..

45 minutes ago

Obstacles to ongoing energy projects in KP to be r ..

4 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges NSPP to collaborate w ..

4 minutes ago

UVAS holds 17th Annual Sports Day

54 minutes ago

Garbage heaps, stuffed dumpsters lead to rising nu ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.