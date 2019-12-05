Drive launched to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage

The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a campaign for sensitizing the masses about usage of pedestrian bridge to control accidents on the major avenues of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The Education Wing, Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a campaign for sensitizing the masses about usage of pedestrian bridge to control accidents on the major avenues of Federal capital.

Under the campaign, the teams of ITP has been deputed its staff near every overhead bridge, set up at major arteries of the city, to distribute pamphlets, hand bills and other material for ensuring road safety of pedestrians as well as commuters, a senior official in Police told APP on Thursday.

The education teams would compile a daily performance report of the activity and would present it before the Superintendent of Police (Traffic) on same day to evaluate the progress on the work.

The SSP has urged the public to cooperate with the department and always use pedestrian bridges instead of crossing the roads on feet to save themselves from any misadventure.

Many people had become victim of such accidents for not using the bridges while going on other side of the road, ultimately putting the lives of others and themselves at risk, he added.

/395