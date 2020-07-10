UrduPoint.com
Drive Launched To Spray Cattle With Anti-Congo Pesticides In Hangu

Fri 10th July 2020

Drive launched to spray cattle with anti-Congo pesticides in Hangu

The District Livestock Department on Friday launched a campaign to spraying cattle with pesticides for protecting them from Congo virus in view of the forthcoming Eidul Azha

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Livestock Department on Friday launched a campaign to spraying cattle with pesticides for protecting them from Congo virus in view of the forthcoming Eidul Azha.

Director Livestock Department Dr Muhammad Sohail and Focal Person Waliullah told the media that on the directives of Director General Livestock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Alam Zeb, 12 teams had been constituted to spray the sacrificial animals cattle at entry points of cattle markets and other adjoining areas to protect them from the Congo virus.

Besides, the entry and exit points of cities, the teams would visit remote areas to spray the livestock.

He said the government was also giving attention for better cattle breeding and their protection, and such efforts had given a boost to the livestock sector.

Meanwhile, banners were displayed in the city to educate the people about the standard operating procedures issued by the government for cattle markets.

