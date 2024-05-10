Drive lunched to educate on proper household waste disposal

The Save Our Society (SOS) Foundation, in collaboration with Quaid-i-Azam University, has launched a drive in Bari Imam to educate the community on proper disposal of household solid and liquid waste in an environmentally compliant manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Save Our Society (SOS) Foundation, in collaboration with Quaid-i-Azam University, has launched a drive in Bari Imam to educate the community on proper disposal of household solid and liquid waste in an environmentally compliant manner.

During the event near Talli Bari Imam stop, SOS CEO Dr Shaista Sohail addressed QAU students and female participants, emphasizing the importance of hygienic garbage disposal.

She advised separating decomposable items like vegetable and fruit peels for composting while keeping paper and plastic waste separate.

The participants, especially the women, listened attentively and pledged to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, committing to refrain from littering freshwater streams to avoid foul smells.

Dr Sohail highlighted that if residents stop dumping garbage and sewage into these streams, Rawal Lake can become clean again.

She pointed out that water contamination has reached unacceptable levels due to sewage drains emptying into water channels that lead to freshwater reservoirs.

Dr Shaista Sohail urged QAU students to focus their research on real issues faced by the less privileged communities near the university and develop innovative solutions to enhance living standards for residents.

Participants agreed that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) should impose prohibitive fines on those dumping garbage and sewage into water channels while providing alternative disposal methods such as compost holes, designated spots for paper/plastic waste collection, and bio-remediation facilities for recycling waste-water using plants and bacteria.

They suggested installing signboards along streams to warn against water pollution.

Another proposal put forward by Dr Sohail was to establish Literacy Boards by setting up desks within existing intermediate and secondary education boards. These boards would offer a pathway for school dropouts and individuals who never had a chance to attend school to become literate through private study.

Participants discussed the importance of ethical behavior, religious values, courteous conduct, and positive attitudes toward others as part of the literacy program.

Dr Sohail emphasized the inverse correlation between education and population growth rate, proposing that the government adopt the literacy certificate as part of its education emergency plan.

She suggested linking the utility of the literacy certificate to eligibility for Class IV government jobs. The proposal received appreciation from seminar participants, including Dr Sikander, Dr Abida Farooqi, Dr Sohail Yousuf, Dr Mazhar Iqbal, Dr Omer Masood Qureshi, Dr Fakhar Bilal, and students from the Environmental Sciences departments.