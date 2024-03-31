Open Menu

Drive On Railway Safety, Prohibited Items In Full Swing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Drive on Railway safety, prohibited items in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways awareness campaign was in full swing in order to raise public knowledge of the dangers of trespassing, crossing railroad tracks, and carrying forbidden objects like gas cylinders, guns without a license, cartridges, drugs, and daggers.

"The campaign was launched on the directives Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah which will not help the department to control accidents but also win the confidence of the passengers of the rail" an official told APP.

The official said, "Pakistan Railways is using all the social media platforms including print, electronic media, twitter, Facebook, poster and pamphlets to create an awareness among the citizens about a safe train journey."

He said the department has also asked all the divisional superintendents to ensure checking of luggage of passengers at entry points with scanners, metal detectors and walkthrough gates.

He said Pakistan Railways had always given importance to the safety of citizens and its passengers.

"It has been directed to discourage and stop those passengers who are carrying prohibited products. It is suggested to install emergency doors and auto-lock doors in coaches in case of any emergency," he added.

The official urged the citizens to stop at the level crossing before crossing the track, look on both sides of the track and wait for the train to pass if any train was coming.

He said that double whistle boards had been provided at most of level crossings where train drivers were bound to play horn to warn the road users about train arrival.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Social Media Facebook Twitter Road Gas Media All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

20 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

20 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

20 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

20 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

20 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

20 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

21 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

21 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

21 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan