Drive On Railway Safety, Prohibited Items In Full Swing
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Railways awareness campaign was in full swing in order to raise public knowledge of the dangers of trespassing, crossing railroad tracks, and carrying forbidden objects like gas cylinders, guns without a license, cartridges, drugs, and daggers.
"The campaign was launched on the directives Secretary Syed Mazhar Ali Shah which will not help the department to control accidents but also win the confidence of the passengers of the rail" an official told APP.
The official said, "Pakistan Railways is using all the social media platforms including print, electronic media, twitter, Facebook, poster and pamphlets to create an awareness among the citizens about a safe train journey."
He said the department has also asked all the divisional superintendents to ensure checking of luggage of passengers at entry points with scanners, metal detectors and walkthrough gates.
He said Pakistan Railways had always given importance to the safety of citizens and its passengers.
"It has been directed to discourage and stop those passengers who are carrying prohibited products. It is suggested to install emergency doors and auto-lock doors in coaches in case of any emergency," he added.
The official urged the citizens to stop at the level crossing before crossing the track, look on both sides of the track and wait for the train to pass if any train was coming.
He said that double whistle boards had been provided at most of level crossings where train drivers were bound to play horn to warn the road users about train arrival.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Yusuf Raza Gilani stresses imparting services for well-being of people9 minutes ago
-
Health Minister takes note of measles outbreak in KP9 minutes ago
-
DBA Abbottabad election 2024-25, Atif Khan Jadoon elected as president19 minutes ago
-
Strict security measures for 'Easter Day':29 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife in the name of honour in Khaki Mansehra29 minutes ago
-
MNA demands elimination of power, sui-gas loadshedding29 minutes ago
-
Woman hit to death49 minutes ago
-
13 dead, 1308 injured in 1207 road accidents in Punjab49 minutes ago
-
Iftar dinner for orphan, special children held at Turkish Consulate49 minutes ago
-
New DPO Mansehra hosts Khuli Kutchery to address public concerns49 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad Traffic Police launches crackdown on illegal practices49 minutes ago
-
Wahdat Colony market inspected49 minutes ago