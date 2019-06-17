Drive regarding use of helmets, seat belts continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :In the provincial metropolis, campaign of city traffic police regarding use of seat belt and helmet continued vigorously that started with drivers of Police Lines, Civil Secretariat and other government offices.

The drive was kicked off on instructions issued by Chief Traffic Officer, Kashif Zulfiqar and teams headed by SP Traffic Headquarters Fazal Ahmed Jan were persuading vehicles' drivers to use seat belts and helmets for motorcyclists. The campaign was underway in Cantonment, city and Hayatabad areas.

Pamphlets and stickers depicting importance of seat belts and helmets were distributed among road users while at different spots loud speakers and DJ systems were being used for the purpose.