Drive starts against environmental pollution in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection Department launched a campaign against environmental pollution as Air Quality Index reached 192.

According to spokesman for the environment department, owners of factories, mills and kiln houses were already asked to keep their units closed or install zigzag technology immediately because excessive smoke was not only polluting the environment but it will also cause smog.

In this connection, various teams of the department were constituted to control pollution.

The teams took strict action against smoke emitting vehicles and issued tickets to 1,764 vehicles during the last month.

Similarly, 34 cases were also got registered against owners of 31 factories and three kiln houses over violating environment protection laws while 27 factories, including 13 marble manufacturing units, were also sealed.

Now the drive had been intensified and special squads had been formed for surprising checkingof factories, mills and kiln houses across the district so that chimneys of the units could not emitsmoke, he added.