Drive To Beautify Bahawalpur From Dec 2

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq

to discuss a special campaign organized by the Parks and Horticulture Authority

under the Clean Green, and Bright Bahawalpur Initiative, which will take place from December 2 to December 21. The campaign aims to clean, beautify, and enhance the greenery of the city's parks and green belts. The review meeting included the Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, the DG of Parks and Horticulture Authority, Chief Officers of the Municipal Corporation, District Council, and relevant officials.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that under this special campaign, a coordinated and organized effort should be made for cleanliness, plant care and pruning in parks and green belts, improving garden features, and making fountains functional.

Additionally, lights in parks and greenbelts should be made functional. He emphasized the importance of focusing on plant care, planting seasonal plants, and watering them. Dr. Farhan Farooq instructed that the city’s intersections should be made more beautiful and that evergreen and seasonal plants should be planted throughout the city.

Earlier, the DG of the Parks and Horticulture Authority briefed that the campaign starting on December 2 will enhance the beauty of parks and greenbelts, ensuring cleanliness, painting swings, and other activities in collaboration with relevant agencies.

