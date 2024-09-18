Open Menu

Drive To Carry Out Fumigation Against Dengue Starts In KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Drive to carry out fumigation against dengue starts in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) On the special instructions of Health Advisor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the district governments have started fumigation in five dengue affected districts of the province.

According to an official release issued here Wednesday, fumigation has been started in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Bannu, Swabi and Nowshera, adding that the spray would be carried out in hot spot union councils of the districts.

Fumigation would be carried out inside the houses of affected patients to prevent the further spread of the disease.

Additionally the district governments have been directed to launch awareness campaigns in affected areas for prevention of dengue spread.

