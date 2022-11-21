Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions Talha Mahmood on Monday said that the registration DRIVE (Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise) for unregistered Afghan refugees in the country has been extended up to December 31, 2022.

Responding to a question of Shamim Ara Panwar in National Assembly during question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Agha Rafiullah said the drive exercise will ensure to compile complete data of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees as well as those, who have gone back to Afghanistan.

He said as many as 1,282,963 registered Afghan refugees residing in the country have been already been verified under the DRIVE exercise.

He said additionally 136,490 undocumented members of registered families have also been documented whose confirmation is in process. If they are found eligible under prescribed criteria, the number of registered Afghan refugees would increase further.