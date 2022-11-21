UrduPoint.com

Drive To Register Unregistered Afghan Refugees Extended Upto Dec 31, NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Drive to register unregistered Afghan refugees extended upto Dec 31, NA told

Minister for States and Frontier Regions Talha Mahmood on Monday said that the registration DRIVE (Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise) for unregistered Afghan refugees in the country has been extended up to December 31, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Minister for States and Frontier Regions Talha Mahmood on Monday said that the registration DRIVE (Documentation Renewal and Information Verification Exercise) for unregistered Afghan refugees in the country has been extended up to December 31, 2022.

Responding to a question of Shamim Ara Panwar in National Assembly during question hour, Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Agha Rafiullah said the drive exercise will ensure to compile complete data of registered and unregistered Afghan refugees as well as those, who have gone back to Afghanistan.

He said as many as 1,282,963 registered Afghan refugees residing in the country have been already been verified under the DRIVE exercise.

He said additionally 136,490 undocumented members of registered families have also been documented whose confirmation is in process. If they are found eligible under prescribed criteria, the number of registered Afghan refugees would increase further.

Related Topics

Afghanistan National Assembly Shamim Ara December Refugee

Recent Stories

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit ..

Ukraine Plans to Increase Tariffs for Oil Transit - Transneft

2 minutes ago
 3-day "Pakistan Music Festival" concluded

3-day "Pakistan Music Festival" concluded

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on "Game Theory Training Program" held at ..

Workshop on "Game Theory Training Program" held at Turbat University

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court issues written order on petit ..

Islamabad High Court issues written order on petition against appointment of VC ..

2 minutes ago
 US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter San ..

US Officials on Global Tour to Promote Tighter Sanctions Enforcement on Russia - ..

6 minutes ago
 US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold ..

US to Propose UNSC Presidential Statement to Hold DPRK Accountable for Missile T ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.