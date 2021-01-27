Drive to restrict plastic bags in Abbottabad from Thursday

District administration Abbottabad, with the cooperation of traders' association Abbottabad, would commence three day drive from tomorrow against plastic shopping bags to restrict the use of polythene in the area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :District administration Abbottabad, with the cooperation of traders' association Abbottabad, would commence three day drive from tomorrow against plastic shopping bags to restrict the use of polythene in the area.

According to the details, on the directives of Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan district administration took measures for the eradication of plastic bags with the support of All Traders Federations Abbottabad and would start the drive on Thursday.

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr.

Mujtaba Bharwana would visit and monitor the bazaars and markets of the city with the trader's representatives.

On the occasion, the president traders association has demanded the return of seized hundreds of kilogram plastic shopping bags to the shop keepers which would be reimbursed from the wholesalers to recover the losses of shop keepers.

In the last couple of years, plastic shopping bags were banned in the Hazara division like other parts of the province where district administrations conducted raids and inspected bazaars and markets.