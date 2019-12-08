UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drive To Sensitize Pedestrians For Overhead Bridge Usage In Full Swing

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:30 PM

Drive to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) campaign, launched to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage is in full swing and road users are being educated that how its usage could be helpful to control accidents on the major avenues of the Federal capital.

The teams of ITP education wing remain deputed near every overhead bridge, set up at major arteries of the city, to distribute pamphlets, hand bills and other material for ensuring road safety of pedestrians as well as commuters, a senior official in Police told APP on Sunday.

The daily performance report was also being presented to the SP Traffic to evaluate the progress, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has urged the citizens to cooperate with the department and make habit for using pedestrian bridges instead of crossing the roads on feet to save themselves from any misadventure.

Many people had become victim of such accidents for not using the crossing bridges while going on other side of the road, ultimately putting the lives of others and themselves at risk.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Road Traffic Rashid Progress Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

41 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

41 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.