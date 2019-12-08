Drive to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage in full swing

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) campaign, launched to sensitize pedestrians for overhead bridge usage is in full swing and road users are being educated that how its usage could be helpful to control accidents on the major avenues of the Federal capital.

The teams of ITP education wing remain deputed near every overhead bridge, set up at major arteries of the city, to distribute pamphlets, hand bills and other material for ensuring road safety of pedestrians as well as commuters, a senior official in Police told APP on Sunday.

The daily performance report was also being presented to the SP Traffic to evaluate the progress, he added.

The SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid has urged the citizens to cooperate with the department and make habit for using pedestrian bridges instead of crossing the roads on feet to save themselves from any misadventure.

Many people had become victim of such accidents for not using the crossing bridges while going on other side of the road, ultimately putting the lives of others and themselves at risk.

/395