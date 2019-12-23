UrduPoint.com
Driver Among 2 Murdered In Separate Incidents In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:32 PM

Two people including a driver were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Sillanwali and Sahiwal police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Two people including a driver were murdered in separate incidents of firing in Sillanwali and Sahiwal police limits.

Police sources said Monday that Muzamil Nawaz resident of Thatta Joyia Tehsil Sahiwal had enmity with Zulfiqar Ali over litigation of a murder case; on the day of incident the accused Nawaz along with his six accomplices including Asad, Zubair, Qsisar Abbas, Shafqat Ullah, Kaleem Ullah and Muhammad Ali have allegedly shot dead Zulfiwar when he was moving on a motorcycle towards home.

In another incident, during an incident of robbery, some unknown armed persons have shot dead a dumper driver Muhammad Hayat over resistance at Chak 119/SB near Morr Railw Phatak.

Bodies were handed over the heirs after postmortem; police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

