Driver arrested for killing a young bike rider

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police on Thursday arrested a driver for killing a young bike rider in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police Station.

City Police officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice in Khuli Katchery at the request of a citizen that an unidentified man while driving a Toyota Hiace, hit the motorcyclists Shabab Hassan.

The latter was seriously injured and succumbed to his injuries.

Following the directives of the CPO, police have arrested the driver of the vehicle.

SP Potohar said that it is a prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the citizens.