Driver arrested for running vehicle on LPG cylinder

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Highway police arrested a driver for running a vehicle carrying an illegal LPG gas cylinder at Head Tunsa Barrage.

Police sources said Mohammed Rafiq Incharge Punjab Highway Police (PHP) Post Head Tunsa Barrage arrested Mohammed Hanif, son of Abdul Aziz during routine patrolling on the highway.

He was booked with Sadar Police Station. There were substandard kinds of two LPG cylinders fixed under the rear seat of the vehicle, it was said. According to incharge PHP post, the driver concerned had put his as well as passengers' lives in danger.

He vowed the action against running vehicles with LPG cylinders would continue in the future.