Driver Booked For Over Speeding On M-11 Motorway Near Kala Shah Kaku

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 01:04 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a driver for over speeding on the M-11 motorway near Kala Shah Kaku on Thursday.

Motorways police spokesperson said the case has been registered at the Ferozwala police station and the suspect named Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has been handed over to local police.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) had previously issued warnings to motorists, informing them of serious consequences, including First Information Reports (FIRs), for exceeding speeds of 150 km/h.

Generally, the speed limit on motorways is 120 km/h for cars, jeeps and LTV vehicles and 110 km/h for heavy transport vehicles.

“A over speeding incident occurred on the motorway at Kala Shah Kaku when a vehicle was travelling at a high speed of 153 kilometers per hour on the M-11 motorway, said the spokesperson.”

The driver was taken into custody and handed over to the local police, the spokesperson added.

Motorway police urged all drivers to adhere to speed limits, promising continued strict action against violators. The speed limits are set for a reason—safety—and the police are determined to enforce them across the network.

