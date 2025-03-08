Driver booked for speeding

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Motorway Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a man, who was driving his car at 153 kmph near the Luxian motorway area

A police spokesman said that the driver sped away after being pulled over by patrolling officers. Motorway police registered a case against the accuse under section 279/186PPC.