Driver Booked For Speeding
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Motorway Police on Saturday registered an FIR against a man, who was driving his car at 153 kmph near the Luxian motorway area
A police spokesman said that the driver sped away after being pulled over by patrolling officers. Motorway police registered a case against the accuse under section 279/186PPC.
