Driver burns to death as oil tanker overturns on M5

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :One person has lost his life while another got critically injured as an oil tanker overturned and caught fire on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) Wednesday evening. According to Ghotki police, the Lahore bound oil tanker- carrying 48000 liters of fuel- overturned near Machhko town of Ghotki district near provincial borders and immediately caught fire.

Resultantly, the tanker driver, Ahmed Alli, succumbed to burn injuries at the spot while cleaner Muhammad Asghar sustained critical injuries.The dead body and injured were later shifted to tehsil hospital Saddiqabad.According to assistant commissioner Saddiqabad Amir Aftikar the rescue teams of 1122 along with fire bowzers reached at the spot and put off the fire after 2 hours of struggle.The DSP Saddiqabad Hafeez Khizar Zaman reached the spot and police force kept the public off the spot of the incident and controlled flow of traffic on the motorway.