UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driver Burns To Death As Oil Tanker Overturns On M5

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

Driver burns to death as oil tanker overturns on M5

One person has lost his life while another got critically injured as an oil tanker overturned and caught fire on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) Wednesday evening

GHOTKI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :One person has lost his life while another got critically injured as an oil tanker overturned and caught fire on Multan-Sukkur Motorway (M-5) Wednesday evening. According to Ghotki police, the Lahore bound oil tanker- carrying 48000 liters of fuel- overturned near Machhko town of Ghotki district near provincial borders and immediately caught fire.

Resultantly, the tanker driver, Ahmed Alli, succumbed to burn injuries at the spot while cleaner Muhammad Asghar sustained critical injuries.The dead body and injured were later shifted to tehsil hospital Saddiqabad.According to assistant commissioner Saddiqabad Amir Aftikar the rescue teams of 1122 along with fire bowzers reached at the spot and put off the fire after 2 hours of struggle.The DSP Saddiqabad Hafeez Khizar Zaman reached the spot and police force kept the public off the spot of the incident and controlled flow of traffic on the motorway.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Dead Fire Police Motorway Driver Oil Traffic Ghotki Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UAE attains position of vice president of Arab Par ..

11 minutes ago

SFC receives President of Cruzeiro Club

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah opens Kalba Mall

26 minutes ago

KP Govt decides handover of all hospitals' ambulan ..

2 minutes ago

US stocks open sharply lower on coronavirus worrie ..

2 minutes ago

Three goals in 10-minutes guide Tigers of Mardan K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.