Driver Burnt To Death As Oil Tanker Catches Fire In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 09:05 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An oil tanker driver burnt to death while his cleaner was injured critically when the tanker skied off the road and turned turtle after the driver loses control due to over speeding near Kharappa interchange in Shahbazpur area in the limits of Pindigheb police station of Attock early hours of Friday.

Police and rescue 1122 sources said that the tanker was carrying oil from a local oil field to Kohat KP when the driver later identified as 35 years old Khursheed Alam trapped in to wreckage and burnt to death while his cleaner identified as 25 years old Altaf Hussain recovered serious burn injuries and shifted to THQ hospital from where he was moved to Rawalpindi due to his critical burn injuries.

On getting information, fire tenders reached the spot and extinguished the fire and cleared the inter-provincial road for vehicular traffic.

