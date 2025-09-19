Driver, Conductor Arrested For Harassing Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Civil Lines Police on Friday arrested a driver and a conductor of a public transport vehicle on charges of harassing and threatening women.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the action was taken after a complaint was received on Helpline 15.
A case was registered and the suspects were taken into custody while the vehicle was impounded.
Superintendent of Police Pothohar Talha Waqar Wali directed the Civil Lines Police to present the challan against the accused with solid evidence to ensure conviction. He said harassment, violence or abuse against women would not be tolerated.
