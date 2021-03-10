Driver crushed to death in road accident

A middle-aged man crushed to death while two others sustained critical injuries when a tanker hit head-on to a truck at Taunsa Mor, Head Muhammad Wala Road on wee hours on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :A middle-aged man crushed to death while two others sustained critical injuries when a tanker hit head-on to a truck at Taunsa Mor, Head Muhammad Wala Road on wee hours on Wednesday.

Rescue officials said, the truck driver named Ashraf fell asleep during driving which caused the accident.

Two two injured were cleaners of both the vehicles who were shifted to a nearby hospital, they said.