Driver Dies After Trailer Collided With Divider
Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A trailer driver was crushed to death after the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur Khanewal road Lodhran here on Wednesday.
According to Rescue officials, a trailer carrying luggage was going to Lahore from Karachi.
Two drivers tried to change the driving seat during the moving vehicle and suddenly the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur khanewal road Lodhran.
As a result, a 35 years old driver Javed Ahmad s/o Zahoor Ahmad resident of Chak No 65/10-R.
Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after covering with sheet.
