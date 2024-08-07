Driver dies after trailer collided with divider

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A trailer driver was crushed to death after the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur Khanewal road Lodhran here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer carrying luggage was going to Lahore from Karachi.

Two drivers tried to change the driving seat during the moving vehicle and suddenly the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur khanewal road Lodhran.

As a result, a 35 years old driver Javed Ahmad s/o Zahoor Ahmad resident of Chak No 65/10-R.

Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after covering with sheet.