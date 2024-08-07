Open Menu

Driver Dies After Trailer Collided With Divider

Umer Jamshaid Published August 07, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Driver dies after trailer collided with divider

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) A trailer driver was crushed to death after the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur Khanewal road Lodhran here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, a trailer carrying luggage was going to Lahore from Karachi.

Two drivers tried to change the driving seat during the moving vehicle and suddenly the trailer collided with a divider near toll plaza Qutubpur khanewal road Lodhran.

As a result, a 35 years old driver Javed Ahmad s/o Zahoor Ahmad resident of Chak No 65/10-R.

Rescue team handed over the body to the heirs after covering with sheet.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Driver Road Vehicle Khanewal Lodhran From

Recent Stories

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

4 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

13 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

14 hours ago
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

14 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

14 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

14 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

15 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

15 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan