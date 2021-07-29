Driver dies as his vehicle collides with truck

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mazda van driver died as his vehicle collides with a truck near Kot Khan in Khanewal city here on Thursday noon

According to police sources, a commercial Mazda van loaded with flour bags was heading to Nankana sahib when it collided with a loaded truck carrying concrete material near Kot Khan.

Resultantly, Mazda driver identified as Muhammad Almager chador resident of Mehr shah, aged 27, died on the spot while his companion sustained normal injuries.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the body and injured person to DHQ hospital for necessary legal formalities. Police said that the accident occurred due to over speeding.

