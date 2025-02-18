Open Menu

Driver Dies In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Driver dies in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A driver on Tuesday was killed in a collision between oil tanker and tractor-trolley in Kot Sultan area of District Layyah.

The rescue sources said that the driver namely Yusuf died on the spot in the accident.

The oil tanker driver managed to escape from the scene, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and lunched further investigation.

APP/sbn/378

Recent Stories

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b ..

FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years

10 minutes ago
 TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best o ..

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community

20 minutes ago
 Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German H ..

Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore

21 minutes ago
 Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin th ..

Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO

25 minutes ago
 EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 2 ..

EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports

40 minutes ago
 UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities foll ..

UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing

55 minutes ago
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual per ..

DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance

1 hour ago
 Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands ..

Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival Fe ..

Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21

2 hours ago
 Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives ..

NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan