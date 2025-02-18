Driver dies in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A driver on Tuesday was killed in a collision between oil tanker and tractor-trolley in Kot Sultan area of District Layyah.

The rescue sources said that the driver namely Yusuf died on the spot in the accident.

The oil tanker driver managed to escape from the scene, they added.

The Rescue 1122 team transferred the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.

The police registered a case and lunched further investigation.

