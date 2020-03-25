Driver dies under mud loader tractor trolley in Muzaffargarh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A driver died under mud loaded tractor trolley in Tehsil Alipur on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122, a tractor trolley driver namely Allah Buksh s/o Ibrahim resident of Head Punjnand was going to unload mud filled trolley at super-band and suddenly trolley overturned due to negligence and driver stranded under it.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and recovered the driver from mud in injured condition and shifted him to Tehsil Headquarters hospital Alipur but he succumbed to injuries on way to hospital.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs.