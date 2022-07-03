Driver held for accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Police arrested a bus driver on Sunday, who had hit an auto-rickshaw while driving carelessly, in which five people had lost their lives and three others were injured.

According to the police, driver Iqrar Hussain had hit a rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near Aziz Bhatti Town a few days back. He had fled the scene after the accident.

On Sunday, the police arrested the accused.