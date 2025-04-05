Open Menu

Driver Injured In Bus Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Driver injured in bus crash

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A driver of a passenger bus was injured after it collided with an electric pole near Basti Bagh Shah, Dhanot road.

According to Rescue officials, the bus was going to Lahore from Bahawalpur, when the driver, while taking a sudden turn, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a roadside electric pole.

Twelve passengers were aboard at the time of the incident. Fortunately, all passengers remained unharmed. The bus driver sustained minor injuries and was reportedly taken to hospital via private transport before the arrival of emergency services. The incident took place due to the negligence of the driver.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top prio ..

Arab Parliament committed to Palestine as top priority: Speaker

1 hour ago
 French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short ja ..

French MPs vote to allow judges to impose short jail terms

2 hours ago
 Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 71

3 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury a ..

Pak Vs NZ Final ODI: Imam-ul-Haq sustains injury as field throw hits him on face

4 hours ago
 New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against ..

New Zealand complete 3-0 ODI Series sweep against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

Myanmar quake death toll rises to 3,354

4 hours ago
Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-tim ..

Korea's exports of food, agro products hit all-time high in Q1

4 hours ago
 Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boo ..

Chinese scientists develop atoms-thin chips to boost computational power

5 hours ago
 Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

Mexico reports first human case of H5N1 bird flu

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2025

6 hours ago
 7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

7.2 earthquake hits Papua New Guinea

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan