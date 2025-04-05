Driver injured in bus crash

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) A driver of a passenger bus was injured after it collided with an electric pole near Basti Bagh Shah, Dhanot road.

According to Rescue officials, the bus was going to Lahore from Bahawalpur, when the driver, while taking a sudden turn, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into a roadside electric pole.

Twelve passengers were aboard at the time of the incident. Fortunately, all passengers remained unharmed. The bus driver sustained minor injuries and was reportedly taken to hospital via private transport before the arrival of emergency services. The incident took place due to the negligence of the driver.