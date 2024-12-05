Driver Injured In Firing On Truck
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Unknown armed assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a truck moving on highway in Ahmadpur East area.
Police said here on Thursday that unidentified armed men riding on motorcycles signaled the driver of truck to stop his vehicle but they opened firing when he did not stop and managed to escape.
The driver suffered bullet wounds on his shoulder and neck.
Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Head quarter hospital who was later identified as islam (44), resident of Mehrab Wala area of Ahmadpur east tehsil.
Police concerned registered case and launched investigation.
