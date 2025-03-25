Open Menu

Driver Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A man was injured in a collision between two speeding trailers on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the impact of the crash trapped a driver inside the vehicle, prompting a swift response from Rescue 1122.

The emergency team used specialized equipment to cut through the vehicle’s body and safely extricate the driver. The injured driver has been identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Arif, and a resident of Peshawar. After providing immediate first aid, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured driver to Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

