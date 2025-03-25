Driver Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 05:40 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A man was injured in a collision between two speeding trailers on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, the impact of the crash trapped a driver inside the vehicle, prompting a swift response from Rescue 1122.
The emergency team used specialized equipment to cut through the vehicle’s body and safely extricate the driver. The injured driver has been identified as 25-year-old Muhammad Arif, and a resident of Peshawar. After providing immediate first aid, Rescue 1122 shifted the injured driver to Civil Hospital for treatment. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the collision.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Airport gears up to welcome over half million passengers during Eid Al-F ..
Sharjah Chamber outlines its 2025-2027 strategy
India expands presence at Arabian Travel Market 2025
UNRWA: 124,000 displaced in Gaza in few days
Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 147.4 kg of narcotics, psychotropic sub ..
MoHAP to conclude National Health and Nutrition Survey by end of March
Drought like situation likely this year in Pakistan amid lower-than-usual rainfa ..
Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed session addresses importance of fostering positive valu ..
42 Abu Dhabi opens 150 seats for second round of 2025 admissions
Dawoodi Bohra Community in UAE contributes AED1 million to 'Father Endowments'
Emirati businessman contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC directs to speed up works of ongoing development projects in Turbat10 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Ramzan bazaar10 minutes ago
-
No vaccine shortage in KP, Director EPI10 minutes ago
-
Dialysis cards distributed among patients10 minutes ago
-
Driver injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi announce steps to improve traffic flow in Saddar10 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates various development projects10 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker expresses grief over demise of COAS mother20 minutes ago
-
One die, five injure as Tanker hits Rickshaw in DI Khan20 minutes ago
-
KP approves Rs.11.62b for seventh phase of development program20 minutes ago
-
Medical college achieves outstanding success in MBBS exam20 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs meeting on Pakistan’s Exploration and Production sector20 minutes ago