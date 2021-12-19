Driver injured ,Shibli survives in attack at Darra Adamkhel, Fawad condemns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that there were reports of firing on the vehicle of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz at Dara Adamkhel while he was going to Kohat.

In a tweet, he said with the grace of Allah Almighty he has survived the attack.

He said that unfortunately the driver, who was seriously injured in the attack was taken to hospital. The minister strongly condemned the attack.