Driver Injures As Oil Tanker Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Driver injures as oil tanker overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The driver was injured after the oil tanker turned turtle near langar saray, Jhang road.

The tanker was moving from Karachi to Peshawar suddenly slipped from the road resulted it in overturned, according to rescuer.

The victim named Bilal, , 27, s/o Zahoor Ahmad received critical injuries on right hand and right knee joint.

He was shifted to DHQ hospital by rescuers. Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed.

Search for heirs of the victim was underway.

