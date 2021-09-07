Driver killed, 2 others injured in Ramban road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A driver of a canter vehicle was killed and two persons were injured in an accident in Ramban district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a truck hit one canter truck head-on, forcing it to roll down about 1000-ft down into a gorge, resulting in on the spot death of canter driver Anuj Kumar Tripathi on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The deceased was a resident of Kanpur, India.

Conductor of canter Om Narayan and driver of Raju Ram were injured and removed to District hospital Ramban for treatment.