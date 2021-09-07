UrduPoint.com

Driver Killed, 2 Others Injured In Ramban Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

Driver killed, 2 others injured in Ramban road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :A driver of a canter vehicle was killed and two persons were injured in an accident in Ramban district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), a truck hit one canter truck head-on, forcing it to roll down about 1000-ft down into a gorge, resulting in on the spot death of canter driver Anuj Kumar Tripathi on Jammu-Srinagar highway.

The deceased was a resident of Kanpur, India.

Conductor of canter Om Narayan and driver of Raju Ram were injured and removed to District hospital Ramban for treatment.

Related Topics

India Accident Injured Driver Vehicle Jammu Kanpur Media

Recent Stories

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via ..

Explore the world with Emirates special fares via Dubai

25 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Kirkuk Terrorist Attack

26 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defenc ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi celebrates Defence Day enthusiastically.

33 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 221.24 million

58 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s future priorities in fifty projects

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.