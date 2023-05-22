UrduPoint.com

Driver Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A rickshaw driver was killed and three others sustained injuries as a speeding passenger wagon hit the three-wheeler on Sargodha-Jhang Road, here on Monday.

According to the police, an auto-rickshaw carrying three persons was moving towards Sargodha city when a speeding wagon hit it near Chak 84-NB Adda from behind.

As a result, rickshaw driver Ahmad Ali died on-the-spot and Muhammad Ameen, Mumtaz and Hussnain got injuries.

Rescue-1122 team rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to DHQ Teaching hospital.

The police have registered a case.

