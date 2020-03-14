Driver killed, 4 injured as bus overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::A man was killed while 4 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned after colliding with a trolley near Ahmedpur Sial on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a bus was carrying devotees to the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Baho when it turned turtle after colliding with a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley.

As a result, bus driver Muhammad Imran (32) died on the spot while four others including 3 women were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital, Shorkot.