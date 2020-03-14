UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driver Killed, 4 Injured As Bus Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

Driver killed, 4 injured as bus overturns

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) ::A man was killed while 4 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned after colliding with a trolley near Ahmedpur Sial on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that a bus was carrying devotees to the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Baho when it turned turtle after colliding with a sugarcane loaded tractor trolley.

As a result, bus driver Muhammad Imran (32) died on the spot while four others including 3 women were injured.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital, Shorkot.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Died Man Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

14 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

56 minutes ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.