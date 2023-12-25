Driver killed, another injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) A tractor-trolley driver was killed while another sustained injuries as a tractor-trolley collided with a passenger bus near Chowk Qureshi bypass Muzaffargarh DG Khan road.

According to Rescue officials, a tractor-trolley collided with a passenger bus coming from the opposite side while overtaking near Chowk Qureshi bypass.

As a result, tractor-trolley driver Tanvir s/o Abdul Rasheed died on the spot while the driver of bus Jam Abid Hussain sustained serious injuries.

The body and injured were shifted to the rural health centre Bassera.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place due to overspeeding and carelessness of the trolley driver.

Chowk Qureshi police launched an investigation into the incident.

