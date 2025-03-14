Driver killed as overloaded truck overturns

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A driver was killed and three cows died when a livestock-laden truck overturned near Targaran Wala Bhakkar here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the truck was carrying livestock. Due to high speed, it lost control and overturned. As a resulted, truck driver died on the spot ,while three cows also died. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas. Rescue teams shifted the body to nearby hospital.