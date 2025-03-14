Driver Killed As Overloaded Truck Overturns
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A driver was killed and three cows died when a livestock-laden truck overturned near Targaran Wala Bhakkar here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122, the truck was carrying livestock. Due to high speed, it lost control and overturned. As a resulted, truck driver died on the spot ,while three cows also died. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Abbas. Rescue teams shifted the body to nearby hospital.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan
DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln
Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..
UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..
Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools
Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..
Portuguese President calls early election for May 18
Sharjah announces winners of Gulf Women’s Creativity Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District Peace Committee meeting in Nankana Sahib6 minutes ago
-
Khangarh police arrest murder suspect in Sargodha6 minutes ago
-
Driver killed as overloaded truck overturns6 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Interior highlights major achievements and reforms in annual report6 minutes ago
-
36th syndicate meeting of Khushal Khattak university held6 minutes ago
-
Talal lauds security forces for foiling Jaffar express terror attack, calls for national unity again ..16 minutes ago
-
PM meets footballer from Hangu, offers financial support, employment16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders traffic signals installation, reviews projects in Burewala16 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant26 minutes ago
-
JUI leader among 3 injured in mosque's blast at Azam Warsak: DPO36 minutes ago
-
400-vehicle food convoy reaches Parachinar36 minutes ago
-
PFA seals two food outlets36 minutes ago