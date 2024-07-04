Driver killed as trolley overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) A tractor trolley overturned leaving the driver dead in Alipur Shumali, suburban area of the district.

The vehicle turned turtle suddenly after one of its tyre got punctured rescuer said.

The deceased was identified as Ahsen, 15, son of Aslam Sher shifted to the ancestral home instead of hospital upon insistence of heirs.

Police of the concerned jurisdiction was informed which reached on the spot.