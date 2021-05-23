Driver killed as truck crashes into restaurant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :-:A truck driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a roadside restaurant, in the jurisdiction of Sadr Pattoki police station on Sunday.

According to police, a truck was heading towards Pattoki bypass when it veered off the road and crashed into Farid Restaurant near Habibabad after its driver Amjad Ali lost control over the steering wheel due to dozing.

Amjad Ali died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Meanwhile, a body littered with mud was recovered from Harsa Noshera area of Chunian.

A passerby spotted the body and informed the police. The police reached the spot and shifted the corpse identified as Muhammad Hayat (40) to a local hospital.

Chunian police were investigating.