Driver killed as truck fell into ditch

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :A truck full of cement fell into a deep ditch at Choti Pul on the main road of Peshawar and Charsadda, said an official of the Daudzai Police Station here on Saturday.

The truck driver died on the spot after falling into a deep ditch while the conductor was injured, the Police official confirmed. The truck was going to Charsadda from Peshawar.

The official also confirmed that the deceased driver was from Kohat.

Soon after the accident, Rescue 1122 and local people rushed on the spot and a relief operation was started to recover the body of the driver from the truck, fell into a deep ditch. The said place was washed away in the 2022 flood which has not been repaired yet, said the local people present on this occasion.

In the 2022 flood, the small bridge collapsed here, which created a big puddle at the main road between Peshawar and Charsadda, the eye witness said.