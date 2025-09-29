Driver killed as truck hits electricity wires in Chakwal

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) A driver was killed on Monday as his truck collided with overhead electricity wires on Bhoun Road, Chakwal.

According to rescue officials, the accident was caused by the driver’s negligence when the truck hit electricity wires on Bhoun Road, the local news channel reported.

Rescue and police teams shifted the driver to the hospital, but he died before receiving treatment.